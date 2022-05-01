Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Highland League champions Fraserburgh, at Bellslea Park, saw the Midlothian outfit squeeze through 3-2 on aggregate where they will now face off against Cowdenbeath – again over two legs – in the pyramid play-off final.

The first tie will take place at New Dundas Park on Saturday before Rose cross the Forth for the decider at Central Park seven days later.

The visitors had to defend for the lives in Aberdeenshire after the Broch's Kieran Simpson reduced the arrears in the 67th minute. But it was Robbie Horn's men and the large travelling support who were in party mode at the full-time whistle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bonnyrigg Rose fans celebrate at full-time after a 3-2 win on aggregate over Fraserburgh. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

"I'm absolutely delighted," a relieved Horn said afterwards. "We went through the ringer. I didn't feel we were under any pressure in the first half but I knew what was coming after the break. But to be fair to the players they stood up manfully, and Mark (Weir) has made a really good save at one point. We could have scored ourselves, but you've got to give credit to Fraserburgh because they put us under a lot of pressure. The support we had was incredible from the fans, particularly during that last period, just getting behind the players and giving them a real lift.

"I've got to say I feel for Fraserburgh. They only just won the league a couple of weeks ago and they'll be on a downer after the weekend, but they can be proud of their efforts. I've said it before two teams who win their leagues and they don't get automatic promotion, there's something far wrong in Scottish football."

Maurice Ross' Cowdenbeath will be favourites to preserve their League Two status but Horn says his players have nothing to fear.

"We now need to take the chance, take the opportunity," he said. "Cowdenbeath have picked up and were unbeaten in the last six before losing at the weekend to Albion. It's going to be a really difficult task as Maurice has got them a lot more organised, so we've got to be ready for it. But the pressure is on them, we're the underdogs but we'll approach it in a positive manner."

Bonnyrigg Rose took a big support to Fraserburgh. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS