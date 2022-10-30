Currently sitting top of their division, Musselburgh added another final to their collection this season as the team ran out comfortable winners at the Oriam. The victory puts them in their second final of the season after winning the League Cup earlier in the campaign.

“Unbelievable,” Windram told Edinburgh Evening News. “I am so so pleased for the girls, it was a very competitive game for both teams. Both of us worked hard to get where we are, both deserved to be there and they showed it here. However, we were lucky enough to come out on top.

“It's unbelievable, they are a great group to work with. I am so so pleased for them. They work hard and their hard work it is showing through being top of the league and winning the league cup and then getting to the final of the Scottish Cup. I think if we continue to work hard in training – the girls are so so committed – I think we have every chance.”

Sam Windram believes Musselburgh have "every chance" of winning the cup. Picture: Jack Dawson

Musselburgh Windsor one of the oldest and largest youth football clubs in Scotland, having been established in 1953 and priding itself on being engaged with the community.

“This is a community club, very supportive of the girls section ensuring that each team is given the same opportunities”, Windram added. “I believe this is a big reason for making the semi-finals. Having the backing of the club as a whole and other age groups allows us to be in the position we are.