The 25-year-old full-back joined the north Edinburgh side from Rangers in 2016 and has not looked back in the seven years since. Unlike many squad members, she was not originally signed by Debbi McCulloch but by now Boroughmuir Thistle manager Suzy Shepherd.

With McCulluch also full-time deputy chief executive of the club’s charity arm, Clelland believes Spartans has a different feel to other squads. “I’ve worked with Debbi for five or six years now”, she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “This is more than just a club, we support the community, and it’s more like a family more than anything.”

The community aspect of Spartans is one of the major pillars that make up the club. Schemes such as the winter appeal as well as recently helping Crosshouse Community FC raise money for needed equipment. The capital side joining the European Football for Development Network, has only served to reinforce this fact.

Sarah Clelland has been at Spartans for seven years and has accumulated 17 caps for Scotland's Under-19s. Picture: Mark Brown

Clelland has also seen changes to the women’s game over the year at Spartans. In 2021, the club handed out their first-ever semi-professional contracts as they progressed from amateur status. This was ahead of other local clubs such as Hearts, who made the change a year later.

“It shows that the club want to head in the right direction”, Clelland added. “A lot of other teams wouldn’t be able to cope [in the league] but the board and Debbi have got the right support and push us on to still try and compete with top teams like Rangers.”

Previously, Clelland played for Scotland at under-17 and under-19 level, representing them at three international tournaments including the 2017 UEFA Women's Under-19 Championship held in Northern Ireland. Looking ahead to the future, she hopes she can one day break into the A team for her country.