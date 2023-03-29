Scotland debrief: Two-goal hero Scott McTominay, elbow on Ryan Porteous, moment you may have missed

Ryan Porteous celebrates with Grant Hanley after Scotland defeat Spain 2-0 at Hampden Park. Picture: SNS

Player of the match

Every member of the defence was outstanding, including former Hibee Ryan Porteous who continues to excel in a Scotland shirt. But c’mon, this award has to go to two-goal hero Scott McTominay. He was handed the start ahead of Ryan Jack after netting twice off the bench against Cyprus on Saturday and what an inspired decision that proved to be from manager Steve Clarke. The Manchester United man was a little fortunate with his first goal as it took a deflection but you can take nothing away from the calmly stroked finish for the second. He was also excellent off the ball, disrupting Spain's play and using his athleticism to get forward and support.

Defining moment

Either of the two goals would make a worthy choice, but let’s go for something a little more obscure. Spain would later complain about Scotland’s ‘anti-football’ tactics, which is some laugh as they spent half the opening period rolling around and greetin’ to the referee about perceived fouls, but they could easily have been reduced to ten men when substitute Iago Aspas deliberately drove his elbow into Porteous’ ribs as they contested a high ball. A yellow card was the only punishment as it showed how rattled Spain were by Scotland, a theme which permeated throughout the second half as the pre-match favourites lost their way.

Ref watch

Unusually, the referee had to be subbed off at half-time as fourth official Lukas Fahndrich took over the whistle from Sandro Scharer after the latter felt a muscle injury.

Benefit of hindsight

There’s really nothing to point to here except from perhaps some individual moments from players. Ryan Christie could’ve done better with his first-half chance, as could Lyndon Dykes, but even then both players deserve immense credit for getting themselves into positions to score in the first place. Steve Clarke got his team selection, tactics and substitutions all bang on.

Moment you may have missed

When ex-Hearts ace Aaron Hickey went down with a second-half injury, Porteous picked up the loose ball and threw it away as Scotland saw Spain’s gamesmanship of the first half and indulged a little themselves.

