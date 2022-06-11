Scotland fans were right to boo us after Republic of Ireland defeat, admits Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson fronts up after a damaging defeat for Scotland in Dublin

First-half goals by Alan Browne and Troy Parrott gave the hosts a commanding lead and Michael Obafemi’s first international goal – a stunning effort from 30 yards – wrapped things up for Stephen Kenny’s side, who might have had a fourth when substitute Scott Hogan’s net-bound effort was hooked off the line by Grant Hanley.

An ashen-faced Robertson said afterwards that the performance simply hadn’t been good enough.

“It was nowhere near good enough. We’ve now said that twice in the space of ten days, which isn’t us,” he told Premier Sports after the final whistle.

"To the fans behind the goal booing us off… completely correct.

"We know they travel a long way, we know they pay a lot of money and that performance is nowhere near good enough in a Scotland jersey.

"We’ve let the manager down which is so disappointing for us. He set us up in a way and we didn’t carry that out.

"Every one of us lost our individuals battles, which can't happen in these games. Second balls went to them, they were winning the tackles, and they had the chances – and when it goes like that, the result is only going one way."

The Liverpool defender admitted that there had been ‘words’ in the dressing room post-match as he urged his squad to start over.

“Nobody played above par today and that’s not good enough. Some words were said in the changing room but we’re all together – manager, coaches, and players.

“But some things have to be said. It can’t be one good performance, one bad. We need to get back to doing the basics right.

"We need to hit the reset button and go again because we were in a good place before that.

"We will need to assess as a team, we will need to assess individually and we have to hit the reset button because everything was good last year, but this year the performances haven't quite been up to scratch as of yet.