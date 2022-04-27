Scotland games moving from Sky Sports to Nordic streaming service

Television rights for Steve Clarke’s side will transfer to Nordic streaming service Viaplay in 2024, UEFA has announced but the Scottish FA hopes to strike a free-to-air deal on some fixtures within the package.

The deal includes qualifiers for World Cup 2026 and EURO 2028, plus the national team’s UEFA Nations League campaigns through 2024-25 and 2026-27. International friendlies during the four-year timeframe are also included however talks on rights to broadcast the imminent qualifiers and Nations League games before the Viaplay deal kicks in are ongoing.

SFA Chief Executive Ian Maxwell said: “We are pleased that Viaplay recognise the value of the Scotland Men’s National Team and look forward to them broadcasting what will hopefully be more successful qualification campaigns for this current Scotland side.

Scotland players applaud the fans at full time during a FIFA World Cup Qualifier between Scotland and Denmark. Future games will be streamed on a new service from 2024. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“The guaranteed income that we receive through UEFA’s centralised media rights sales allows us to continue to grow the national game.

“The finances help us to invest in a multitude of areas, including the grassroots game, girls’ and women’s football, coach education and para-football, helping us harness the power of football to grow and develop the game.”

The deal was agreed through UEFA’s centralised National Association media rights sales process, where the European governing body takes sole responsibility for the marketing and sales for all 55 European nations’ matches, with each nation guaranteed a set fee from the centralised pot.

Anders Jensen, NENT group president called the deal, which also includes Wales and Northern Ireland’s internationals, “Viaplay's biggest UK sports milestone so far”. It will launch in the second half of 2022 with the company’s UK content, pricing and dates still to be announced.

The Robertson family from Avonbridge watched from home as Scotland won 5-4 on penalties against Serbi in a match made free to air by Sky in November 2020. (Picture: Michael Gillen)

A statement from Hampden explaining the process also added: “The Scottish FA has held positive initial dialogue with both UEFA and Viaplay about the potential of some Scotland’s matches under the arrangement being free-to-air.”

Fans have long campaigned for better access to games and Sky had pledged to make more available without subscription following the epic qualifying win over Serbia in November 2020. The satellite company has been a prominent broadcaster of Scotland’s games for many years, holding exclusive rights to Hampden games since 2008.