Scotland player ratings v Cyprus: Plenty of 'average' ratings despite 3-0 win as substitutes make their mark
Ratings out of ten for every Scotland player in the narrow 1-0 victory over Cyprus at Hampden Park in the first match of Euro 2024 qualifying.
GK – Angus Gunn – 6
Almost had a very unfortunate slip but was able to gather the ball quickly after hitting the deck. Held two attempts right at him.
DRC – Ryan Porteous – 6
His positive passing helped Scotland in the opening exchanges but it fell out of the game.
DC – Grant Hanley – 7
Often left to mop up as the last man of defence and did it confidently.
DLC – Kieran Tierney – 6
Didn’t see much of the defence-splitting runs from deep he’s known for at this position.
RWB – Aaron Hickey – 6
Involved a fair bit but cut inside into traffic too often. Went off with a small injury concern.
MRC – Ryan Jack – 6
Tried to get forward and influence the attack, while also keeping possession ticking over, but didn’t have much of an impact. Subbed.
MLC – Callum McGregor – 6
Playing McGregor and Jack together against the quality of opposition seemed overkill and so it proved. Neither did much other than make safe passes.
LWB – Andrew Robertson – 7
Helped create the opener and laid the third on a plate for Scott McTominay.
RAM – John McGinn – 6
Scored the opening goal but wasn’t involved for long periods.
FC – Che Adams – 6
Forced off through injury but another who wasn’t in the game too much.
LAM – Stuart Armstrong – 7
Played the incisive through ball for Robertson in the build up to the first. Did it again in the second period. Played positively with some strong running. Harshly subbed.
Sub – Lyndon Dykes – 7
Give the team more of a presence up top.
Sub – Ryan Christie – 8
His energy was badly needed off the bench after the hosts went into lull.
Sub – Scott McTominay – 9
Another who brought a spark off the bench and netted twice.
Sub – Nathan Patterson – 7
Brought on for Hickey at right wing-back.