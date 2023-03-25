GK – Angus Gunn – 6

Almost had a very unfortunate slip but was able to gather the ball quickly after hitting the deck. Held two attempts right at him.

DRC – Ryan Porteous – 6

John McGinn is congratulated by his team-mates after opening the scoring at Hampden Park. Picture: SNS

His positive passing helped Scotland in the opening exchanges but it fell out of the game.

DC – Grant Hanley – 7

Often left to mop up as the last man of defence and did it confidently.

DLC – Kieran Tierney – 6

Didn’t see much of the defence-splitting runs from deep he’s known for at this position.

RWB – Aaron Hickey – 6

Involved a fair bit but cut inside into traffic too often. Went off with a small injury concern.

MRC – Ryan Jack – 6

Tried to get forward and influence the attack, while also keeping possession ticking over, but didn’t have much of an impact. Subbed.

MLC – Callum McGregor – 6

Playing McGregor and Jack together against the quality of opposition seemed overkill and so it proved. Neither did much other than make safe passes.

LWB – Andrew Robertson – 7

Helped create the opener and laid the third on a plate for Scott McTominay.

RAM – John McGinn – 6

Scored the opening goal but wasn’t involved for long periods.

FC – Che Adams – 6

Forced off through injury but another who wasn’t in the game too much.

LAM – Stuart Armstrong – 7

Played the incisive through ball for Robertson in the build up to the first. Did it again in the second period. Played positively with some strong running. Harshly subbed.

Sub – Lyndon Dykes – 7

Give the team more of a presence up top.

Sub – Ryan Christie – 8

His energy was badly needed off the bench after the hosts went into lull.

Sub – Scott McTominay – 9

Another who brought a spark off the bench and netted twice.

Sub – Nathan Patterson – 7

Brought on for Hickey at right wing-back.

