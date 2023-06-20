Scotland player ratings v Georgia: Two Scots earn 9/10 in dominant performance in Euro 2024 qualifying

GK – Angus Gunn – 6

A spectator for pretty much the entire game as Georgia failed to lay a glove, but was called into action a couple of times late and did his job.

RCB – Ryan Porteous – 7

The Scotland starting XI line up prior to the Euro 2024 qualifier with Georgia at Hampden Park. Picture: SNS

Rushed out of position a little too much in the first half but improved after the break. Had a good chance at 2-0.

CB – Jack Hendry – 7

Swept up and stepped out with the ball well.

LCB – Kieran Tierney – 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linked up superbly with Robertson throughout and put in some dangerous balls.

RWB – Aaron Hickey – 6

Overplayed passes a couple of times and got himself booked. Gave away a late penalty.

MRC – Scott McTominay – 9

Continued his hot scoring record this campaign. A real threat with those powerful runs from midfield.

DM – Billy Gilmour – 9

Back in the starting XI and didn’t let his manager down. Such a cool head in possession and very impressive defensively.

MLC – Callum McGregor – 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scored the opener and the best Scotland player in the first half. Linked superbly with those around him and covered so much ground.

LWB – Andrew Robertson – 8

Picked up where he left off after a tremendous showing in Oslo. A real menace down the flank and helped create the second goal.

SS – John McGinn – 6

Not one of his better displays but still put in the corner for the opener and played his part.

CF – Lyndon Dykes – 6

Sometimes lacked the quality to hurt the opposition in good areas but made a real nuisance of himself up top.

Sub – Kevin Nisbet – 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mainly asked to work hard from the front after replacing Dykes.

Sub – Ryan Jack – 6

Got his foot in a couple of times as he came on to help shore up the lead.

Sub – John Souttar – 6

Provided fresh legs in the back three.

Sub – Kenny McLean – 6

The hero from Oslo arrived late on the scene.

Sub – Ryan Christie – 6

On in injury-time.

Player ratings scale

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

Message from the editor