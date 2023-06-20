Scotland player ratings v Georgia: Two Scots earn 9/10 in dominant performance in Euro 2024 qualifying
GK – Angus Gunn – 6
A spectator for pretty much the entire game as Georgia failed to lay a glove, but was called into action a couple of times late and did his job.
RCB – Ryan Porteous – 7
Rushed out of position a little too much in the first half but improved after the break. Had a good chance at 2-0.
CB – Jack Hendry – 7
Swept up and stepped out with the ball well.
LCB – Kieran Tierney – 8
Linked up superbly with Robertson throughout and put in some dangerous balls.
RWB – Aaron Hickey – 6
Overplayed passes a couple of times and got himself booked. Gave away a late penalty.
MRC – Scott McTominay – 9
Continued his hot scoring record this campaign. A real threat with those powerful runs from midfield.
DM – Billy Gilmour – 9
Back in the starting XI and didn’t let his manager down. Such a cool head in possession and very impressive defensively.
MLC – Callum McGregor – 8
Scored the opener and the best Scotland player in the first half. Linked superbly with those around him and covered so much ground.
LWB – Andrew Robertson – 8
Picked up where he left off after a tremendous showing in Oslo. A real menace down the flank and helped create the second goal.
SS – John McGinn – 6
Not one of his better displays but still put in the corner for the opener and played his part.
CF – Lyndon Dykes – 6
Sometimes lacked the quality to hurt the opposition in good areas but made a real nuisance of himself up top.
Sub – Kevin Nisbet – 6
Mainly asked to work hard from the front after replacing Dykes.
Sub – Ryan Jack – 6
Got his foot in a couple of times as he came on to help shore up the lead.
Sub – John Souttar – 6
Provided fresh legs in the back three.
Sub – Kenny McLean – 6
The hero from Oslo arrived late on the scene.
Sub – Ryan Christie – 6
On in injury-time.