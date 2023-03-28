News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
9 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
12 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
15 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
15 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
15 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Scotland ratings v Spain: Only one starter gets as low as 7/10 as Scotland sparkle at Hampden Park

Ratings out of ten for every Scotland player in the Euro 2024 qualifying victory over Spain.

By Craig Fowler
Published 28th Mar 2023, 21:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 21:46 BST
The Scotland team line-up prior to kick-off against Spain in the European Championships qualifiers. Picture: SNS
The Scotland team line-up prior to kick-off against Spain in the European Championships qualifiers. Picture: SNS
The Scotland team line-up prior to kick-off against Spain in the European Championships qualifiers. Picture: SNS

GK – Angus Gunn – 7

Made one strong save. Kicking was a little bit erratic in terms of trying to hit Lyndon Dykes, but he always kept it in the park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

DRC – Ryan Porteous – 9

Made a key sliding block to prevent a Spanish shot on goal not long after the second. Played aggressively but intelligently.

Most Popular

DC – Grant Hanley – 9

The man tasked with repelling Spanish crosses into the penalty area and won more than his fair share.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

DLC – Kieran Tierney – 9

Made a tremendous run down the left flank and delivered the cross which led to Scott McTominay doubling Scotland’s lead.

RWB – Aaron Hickey – 8

Had a couple of iffy moments, including a back pass which almost put Scotland in danger, but another who had a strong outing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

MRC – Scott McTominay – 9

Scored twice, played with real tenacity off the ball and showed great energy getting up to support.

MLC – Callum McGregor – 8

One of the more quieter Scotland players as he was mainly asked to work off the ball, but he was another who constantly ran and disrupted. Had a terrific late run.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

LWB – Andrew Robertson – 9

Got a deserved assist for the opening goal which he helped create with his pressing.

AMR – John McGinn – 8

Swung in several dangerous set-pieces and hit the bar with an audacious attempt at 2-0.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

FC – Lyndon Dykes – 8

Got an early booking but managed to keep himself disciplined while still fighting tooth and nail in attack. Missed a great chance but it was of his own making.

AML – Ryan Christie – 9

Missed a good first-half chance himself but, again, deserves credit for the run. His energy was vital for Scotland further forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sub – Kenny McLean – 7

Brought on to shore things up.

Sub – Liam Cooper – 7

Cleared whatever came his way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sub – Nathan Patterson – 7

Brought on after Hickey received a knock.

Sub – Lewis Ferguson – 7

On for McGinn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sub – Lawrence Shankland – 7

Had a late shot that was deflected into the arms of the goalkeeper.

Player ratings scale

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.

ScotlandAndrew RobertsonLyndon DykesSpainCallum McGregorRyan Christie