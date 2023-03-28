Scotland ratings v Spain: Only one starter gets as low as 7/10 as Scotland sparkle at Hampden Park

The Scotland team line-up prior to kick-off against Spain in the European Championships qualifiers. Picture: SNS

GK – Angus Gunn – 7

Made one strong save. Kicking was a little bit erratic in terms of trying to hit Lyndon Dykes, but he always kept it in the park.

DRC – Ryan Porteous – 9

Made a key sliding block to prevent a Spanish shot on goal not long after the second. Played aggressively but intelligently.

DC – Grant Hanley – 9

The man tasked with repelling Spanish crosses into the penalty area and won more than his fair share.

DLC – Kieran Tierney – 9

Made a tremendous run down the left flank and delivered the cross which led to Scott McTominay doubling Scotland’s lead.

RWB – Aaron Hickey – 8

Had a couple of iffy moments, including a back pass which almost put Scotland in danger, but another who had a strong outing.

MRC – Scott McTominay – 9

Scored twice, played with real tenacity off the ball and showed great energy getting up to support.

MLC – Callum McGregor – 8

One of the more quieter Scotland players as he was mainly asked to work off the ball, but he was another who constantly ran and disrupted. Had a terrific late run.

LWB – Andrew Robertson – 9

Got a deserved assist for the opening goal which he helped create with his pressing.

AMR – John McGinn – 8

Swung in several dangerous set-pieces and hit the bar with an audacious attempt at 2-0.

FC – Lyndon Dykes – 8

Got an early booking but managed to keep himself disciplined while still fighting tooth and nail in attack. Missed a great chance but it was of his own making.

AML – Ryan Christie – 9

Missed a good first-half chance himself but, again, deserves credit for the run. His energy was vital for Scotland further forward.

Sub – Kenny McLean – 7

Brought on to shore things up.

Sub – Liam Cooper – 7

Cleared whatever came his way.

Sub – Nathan Patterson – 7

Brought on after Hickey received a knock.

Sub – Lewis Ferguson – 7

On for McGinn.

Sub – Lawrence Shankland – 7

Had a late shot that was deflected into the arms of the goalkeeper.

Player ratings scale

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

