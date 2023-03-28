Scotland ratings v Spain: Only one starter gets as low as 7/10 as Scotland sparkle at Hampden Park
Ratings out of ten for every Scotland player in the Euro 2024 qualifying victory over Spain.
GK – Angus Gunn – 7
Made one strong save. Kicking was a little bit erratic in terms of trying to hit Lyndon Dykes, but he always kept it in the park.
DRC – Ryan Porteous – 9
Made a key sliding block to prevent a Spanish shot on goal not long after the second. Played aggressively but intelligently.
DC – Grant Hanley – 9
The man tasked with repelling Spanish crosses into the penalty area and won more than his fair share.
DLC – Kieran Tierney – 9
Made a tremendous run down the left flank and delivered the cross which led to Scott McTominay doubling Scotland’s lead.
RWB – Aaron Hickey – 8
Had a couple of iffy moments, including a back pass which almost put Scotland in danger, but another who had a strong outing.
MRC – Scott McTominay – 9
Scored twice, played with real tenacity off the ball and showed great energy getting up to support.
MLC – Callum McGregor – 8
One of the more quieter Scotland players as he was mainly asked to work off the ball, but he was another who constantly ran and disrupted. Had a terrific late run.
LWB – Andrew Robertson – 9
Got a deserved assist for the opening goal which he helped create with his pressing.
AMR – John McGinn – 8
Swung in several dangerous set-pieces and hit the bar with an audacious attempt at 2-0.
FC – Lyndon Dykes – 8
Got an early booking but managed to keep himself disciplined while still fighting tooth and nail in attack. Missed a great chance but it was of his own making.
AML – Ryan Christie – 9
Missed a good first-half chance himself but, again, deserves credit for the run. His energy was vital for Scotland further forward.
Sub – Kenny McLean – 7
Brought on to shore things up.
Sub – Liam Cooper – 7
Cleared whatever came his way.
Sub – Nathan Patterson – 7
Brought on after Hickey received a knock.
Sub – Lewis Ferguson – 7
On for McGinn.
Sub – Lawrence Shankland – 7
Had a late shot that was deflected into the arms of the goalkeeper.