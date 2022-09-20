Scotland rocked by three call-offs, putting Hibs defender Ryan Porteous in frame for first cap
Hibs defender Ryan Porteous could be in the frame to win his first cap after three players pulled out of the Scotland squad for the Nations League triple-header against Ukraine and Republic of Ireland.
Jon McLaughlin, Grant Hanley and Jacob Brown have all withdrawn due to injury, but head coach Steve Clarke only opted to bring in one late addition, namely Rangers back-up goalkeeper Robby McCrorie.
Hanley missed Norwich’s weekend draw with West Brom due to a shoulder injury and his withdrawal adds to Clarke’s injury problems in defence with Liam Cooper, John Souttar and captain Andy Robertson already sidelined.
Porteous is already in the squad and Hanley’s withdrawal increases his prospects of a first international cap for the 23-year-old.
The only other recognised centre-backs in the squad are Jack Hendry and Scott McKenna. Kieran Tierney has also featured at left-sided centre-back when Clarke plays a back three.
Porteous, who was the centre of cheating claims after winning a penalty against Aberdeen on Saturday, earned a first senior Scotland call-up for Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Kazakhstan in November 2019, but did not play in either fixture. He was added to squads in October 2020 and November 2021.
McCrorie replaces his Ibrox team-mate in the squad, with McLaughlin having missed Rangers’ last two matches, against Napoli and Dundee United, due to injury after starting the season as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.
The 24-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Livingston, only has two Rangers appearances to his name and his yet to feature in the first-team this season.
Brown also missed out for Stoke in their weekend draw at Queens Park Rangers.
Clarke has no plans to call anyone else into the squad before Wednesday's match at home to Ukraine.
"Certainly not before the first game," said Clarke when asked if there would be further additions. "We'll monitor the situation but I've got more than enough in the squad to cover the first game.
"I'm disappointed to lose more players but we knew some of them (the call-offs) were coming. We've just got to deal with it and move on."