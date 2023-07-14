The 17-year-old left the Glaswegians at the end of last month after her contract expired to pursue a different challenge. The midfielder, who is a pupil at Broughton High School, is yet to officially sign for a club but has been heavily linked with the WSL throughout the past year. Manchester United is said to have a particular interest in the youngster as they continue to aim for their first top-tier league title since forming a women’s team five years ago.

After starting her career off at Boroughmuir Thistle, Watson joined Rangers in 2021 and had a highly memorable year last season. A string of highly impressive performances as well as a goal past Benfica in the Champions League saw her called up to the Scotland senior team. Then in only her second appearance for her country, Watson announced herself to the nation as she netted a brace in a 4-0 win against Costa Rica at Hampden Park. Her season would then be rounded off with the SWPL Young Player of the Season award, highlighting just how far she has come over the past year.

