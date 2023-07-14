News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Scotland star linked with Man United move after Rangers exit

Upcoming star Emma Watson continues to be linked with English giants Manchester United after Rangers exit.
By Jack Dawson
Published 14th Jul 2023, 11:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 11:15 BST

The 17-year-old left the Glaswegians at the end of last month after her contract expired to pursue a different challenge. The midfielder, who is a pupil at Broughton High School, is yet to officially sign for a club but has been heavily linked with the WSL throughout the past year. Manchester United is said to have a particular interest in the youngster as they continue to aim for their first top-tier league title since forming a women’s team five years ago.

After starting her career off at Boroughmuir Thistle, Watson joined Rangers in 2021 and had a highly memorable year last season. A string of highly impressive performances as well as a goal past Benfica in the Champions League saw her called up to the Scotland senior team. Then in only her second appearance for her country, Watson announced herself to the nation as she netted a brace in a 4-0 win against Costa Rica at Hampden Park. Her season would then be rounded off with the SWPL Young Player of the Season award, highlighting just how far she has come over the past year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The midfielder has a chance to again show off her abilities to the footballing world this next week as she partakes in two international friendlies with Scotland. The first fixture takes place on Friday as the Tartan Army faces Northern Ireland in Dundee. A trip to Finland on Tuesday closely follows the fixture as the 17-year-old looks to add to her two caps.

Related topics:ScotlandMan UnitedRangersChampions League