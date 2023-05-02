The Tartan Army have also been drawn against Belgium and the Netherlands with the group stage set to take place from September 20th – December 5th. If Scotland were to top the group, they would qualify for the Nations League Finals with the squad having the chance to improve which league they will be in for the upcoming 2025 European Championship and the 2027 World Cup qualifiers. However, if the Tartan Army finished bottom they will be relegated to League B and if they finish third they will go into a relegation playoff. The finals and the relegation playoff will take place between February 21st-28th.

The last time the two home nations faced each other was in the 2019 World Cup as England came out on top in a 2-1 victory. While Scotland did not make it to the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, their recent form has been fantastic. Pedro Martinez Losa’s side recently beat Australia 1-0, who then went on to end the Lionesses 30 game unbeaten run in their next fixture. In their last fixture, Scotland also overcame Costa Rica 4-0 which may give them hope of achieving a result against the European Champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Against the other two opposition, the Tartan Army lost their last game to the Dutch 2-1 last year. Scotland have also only faced Belgium once in their history, in a 5-0 defeat back in 2017. Pedro Martinez Losa will certainly be hoping to set the record straight against his upcoming opponents later this year.