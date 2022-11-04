News you can trust since 1873
Scotland Under-21s: Hearts pair Lewis Neilson and Connor Smith called up with Bayern Munich prospect

Hearts pair Lewis Neilson and Connor Smith and former Hibs full-back Josh Doig of Hellas Verona have been named in the Scotland Under-21 squad for this month’s friendly with Iceland at Fir Park.

By Phil Johnson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Bayern Munich defender Liam Morrison has also earned his first call-up. The 19-year-old joined the German giants from Celtic in 2019 and has been playing for their second team.

Morrison is joined in Scot Gemmill's squad by two other new faces in the shape of Newcastle goalkeeper Jude Smith and Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney.

Key players Elliot Anderson, Connor Barron, Alex Lowry, Stuart McKinstry and Calvin Ramsay – who missed the double-header with Northern Ireland in September – all return to the squad after injury.

Hearts midfielder Connor Smith is in the Scotland Under-21 squad. Picture: Ross MacDonald / SNS

The match against Iceland takes place in Motherwell on Thursday, November 17, with the Scottish Football Association announcing that entry to the stadium will be free for all supporters, with no tickets required.

Scotland Under-21 Squad:

Elliot Anderson (Newcastle United)Connor Barron (Aberdeen)Ibane Bowat Fulham)Kieron Bowie (Northampton Town, on loan from Fulham)Tommy Conway (Bristol City)Adam Devine (Rangers)Ben Doak (Liverpool)Josh Doig (Hellas Verona)Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough)Jay Hogarth (Alloa Athletic, on loan From Rangers)Leon King (Rangers)Sam Long (Boston United, on loan From Lincoln City)Alex Lowry (Rangers)Connor McAvoy (Fulham)Cole McKinnon (Partick Thistle, on loan from Rangers)Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell, on loan from Leeds United)Archie Meekison (Dundee United)Liam Morrison (Bayern Munich)Josh Mulligan (Dundee)Lewis Neilson (Heart of Midlothian)Calvin Ramsay (Liverpool)Josh Reid (Coventry City)Connor Smith (Heart Of Midlothian)Jude Smith (Newcastle United)

