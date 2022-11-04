Scotland Under-21s: Hearts pair Lewis Neilson and Connor Smith called up with Bayern Munich prospect

Bayern Munich defender Liam Morrison has also earned his first call-up. The 19-year-old joined the German giants from Celtic in 2019 and has been playing for their second team.

Morrison is joined in Scot Gemmill's squad by two other new faces in the shape of Newcastle goalkeeper Jude Smith and Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney.

Key players Elliot Anderson, Connor Barron, Alex Lowry, Stuart McKinstry and Calvin Ramsay – who missed the double-header with Northern Ireland in September – all return to the squad after injury.

Hearts midfielder Connor Smith is in the Scotland Under-21 squad. Picture: Ross MacDonald / SNS

The match against Iceland takes place in Motherwell on Thursday, November 17, with the Scottish Football Association announcing that entry to the stadium will be free for all supporters, with no tickets required.