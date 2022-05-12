Scott Brown: Former Hibs midfielder explains why he chose Fleetwood Town as first job

The 36-year-old Fifer has been confirmed as the Shrimpers’ new boss – the length of contract has not been disclosed – after the decorated former Celtic and Scotland midfielder hung up his playing boots following a short stint at Aberdeen.

Brown had been linked with the vacant Raith Rovers job, but will now make his bow in the dugout in England’s League One with Fleetwood after they narrowly avoided relegation this season.

“I’m delighted to have been named head coach at Fleetwood Town,” said Brown. “It’s a great opportunity at a really exciting club.

“I’ve always had a real desire to move into management and can’t wait to meet the players and staff and get started. The hard work starts now – I’m now looking forward to getting onto the grass."

Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley said: “I’m absolutely delighted to name Scott Brown as the club’s new first-team head coach. It was important as a club we took our time with this appointment and was delighted by the high calibre of candidates who applied.