Scottish Cup: Edinburgh derby prospect while Strollers and Bonnyrigg handed League One opponents

The Scottish Cup trophy is pictured at final venue, Hampden Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The duo were drawn at home to Gary Naysmith’s Edinburgh City in the third round, among 20 ties paired by Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew.

Lowland League leaders Bonnyrigg Rose and Civil Service Strollers were also given League One opposition with Peterhead to visit Clark Gilles Park and Rose re-united with Barry Ferguson after being drawn away at the former Kelty Hearts manager's new club, Alloa Athletic.

Hearts conquerors last season, Brora Rangers, face the long trip to Ayr United, if they can overcome Albion Rovers in their replay next week and Tranent, led by former Hearts striker Calum Elliot, are also on the road, and play Stirling Albion.

Two all-Championship ties were paired by Mulgrew, sending Morton to leaders Inverness and a repeat of the weeke’d scoreless league fixture between Partick Thistle and Dunfermline.

Falkirk and Raith Rovers have not met since being involved in a tight race for the League One title in 2019-20 hich fell in the Fife side’s favour after the coronavirus pandemic saw the leagues ended early. They are though,s cheduled to play on the weekend of November 27, as are Arbroath and Forfar Athletic in an Anguis derby.

The cinch League One leader Queen’s Park will host the highest ranked side to enter the draw at this stage, last season’s 11th placed Premiership side Kilmarnock, in a repeat of an SPFL Trust Trophy match earlier this season. Stenhousemuir and Airdrie will also reprise their earlier Premier Sports Cup encounter in the national competition’s third round next month.

Hamilton who, like Kilmarnock, dropped out of the top flight last season face a banana skin in Ayrshire at Auchinleck Talbot’s Beechwood Park and

In total, four ties are yet to be decided with three awaiting replays and Clydebank hosting Elgin City in the remaining second round tie on Monday evening, live on BBC Scotland. The winner is at home to Clyde.

Ties will be played on the weekend of November 27.