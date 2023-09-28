Real Madrid have confirmed that Caroline Weir has picked up an ACL injury and will need to undergo surgery.

After tests by the Real Madrid medical team, the midfielder has been diagnosed with a rupture in her left knee. The 28-year-old picked up the horrific injury in the Scotland v Belgium Nations League game on Tuesday where she was forced off the field in the 20th minute.

Weir had started her career off at Hibs, playing in the capital until 2013 when she left for Arsenal. Then, after spells at Bristol City, Liverpool and Manchester City, she moved to Real Madrid in 2022, winning their Player of the Season award in 2022/23.

Weir wasn’t the only player to suffer an ACL injury for Scotland. Manchester United midfielder Emma Watson also had to pull out of the Scotland camp after suffering the same fate at training on Thursday. The Edinburgh-born youngster moved south of the border in the summer and was preparing for the start of the WSL this weekend. However, the 17-year-old took to Twitter where she posted her thoughts on the situation.

A date for Caroline Weir's return is yet to be confirmed. Credit: (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

“Last Thursday, I had to face my biggest footballing fear,” she stated. “Absolutely devastated but I’m fully focused and committed to my rehab to ensure I’m back better, fitter and stronger than before and as soon as possible.