Scottish players union backs new study into dementia for footballers

PFA Scotland chief executive Fraser Wishart is backing the study

The players' union is funding recruitment of a small number of former players to the ongoing 'Prevent Dementia' study, a collaboration between PFA Scotland and researchers at the universities aimed at exploring the risk factors associated with dementia in former footballers.

In recent years, several high-profile figures who played the game have been diagnosed with the debilitating condition.

The union will now be speaking to former players in the 40-59-years age bracket to ask them to take part in a series of tests to help get some answers around the link between playing football and brain health.

PFA Scotland chief executive Fraser Wishart said: "When we were approached by the people behind the Prevent study we were only too happy to get involved. Dementia among footballers is an extremely important subject which is as relevant to our current members as it is to former players.

"We spoke with our management committee, a few of whom have expressed concern at the recent headlines around dementia, and they were all strongly in favour of the union actively supporting this research."