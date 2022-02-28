Scotland boycott all Russia fixtures as SFA offers support to Ukraine ahead of World Cup play-off

The organisation’s president Rod Petrie has sent a message of support to Ukraine following the invasion by Russia.

Scotland are due to face Ukraine in the World Cup play-off later this month, while the women’s side are scheduled to play the country in a World Cup qualifier in April.

Meanwhile, Scotland are in the same group as Russia in the UEFA Regions’ Cup, which is an international amateur tournament, with a game to take place in August.

Scotland are due to play Ukraine later this month. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Currently, the SFA’s position is that they will not nominate any team at any level to compete against Russia.

A statement said: “The Scottish FA president, Rod Petrie, has written to his counterpart at the Ukrainian Association of Football to send a message of support, friendship and unity.

“Football is inconsequential amid conflict but we have conveyed the strong sense of solidarity communicated to us by Scotland fans and citizens in recent days.

"We remain in dialogue with UEFA and FIFA regarding our men's FIFA World Cup play-off and women’s World Cup qualifier and have offered to support our Ukrainian colleagues’ preparations as best we can in these unimaginably difficult circumstances.

"Should the current circumstances continue, we will not sanction the nomination of a team to participate in our scheduled UEFA Regions Cup fixture against Russia, due to be played in August.

“This will remain our position should any other fixtures arise at any level of international football.”

The SFA decisions decisions follows similar moves made by the English and Welsh FAs in stating they will not play Russia for the foreseeable future. The English men's team have no scheduled fixtures against the Russians as it stands but the women's team could come up against them in the knockout stage of the Women's Euro this summer unless tournament organisers UEFA act.

FIFA has, for now at least, stopped short of excluding Russia from the men's World Cup play-offs due to take place next month, instead ordering the team to play on neutral territory, behind closed doors and as the Football Union of Russia.

Russia are due to face Poland in a semi-final and, if they won that match, would face the winner of the other semi-final between Sweden and the Czech Republic for a place in Qatar. However, all three countries are refusing to face the Russians, even in the manner proposed by FIFA on Sunday evening.

Denmark and other nations are following suit by refusing to play Russia.

The women's European Championship takes place in England in July, with Russia in the same group as Sweden, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Fifa said talks will take place with other sporting organisations over whether Russia should be expelled from competitions.

"Fifa would like to reiterate its condemnation of the use of force by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine," world football's governing body said in a statement.

"Fifa will continue its ongoing dialogue with the International Olympic Committee, Uefa and other sport organisations to determine any additional measures or sanctions, including a potential exclusion from competitions, that shall be applied in the near future should the situation not be improving rapidly."

