A brace from Lauren Davidson, an own goal from Katie Frew and a late Megan Foley secured victory for the leaders in the first SWPL1 match of 2023 and made it back-to-back defeats for Spartans. But Jamieson felt the result flattered the visitors.

“I wouldn’t say it was a 4-0 game,” she stated. “We did so well defending in the first half. Losing two early goals in the second half put us off our flow, but once we got settled again we defended well and were unfortunate not to get a goal.

“From the front to the back we were solid and didn’t give them any time on the ball which made it difficult for them to play. We can take that performance into other games. Glasgow City are a top team so we have to take the positives from this game and work on what we can.”

The result leaves Spartans eighth in the SWPL1. Picture: Mark Brown

It was a tense opening exchange as Spartans attempted to nullify the visitors’ attacking threat. Davidson gave City the lead after 27 minutes after ball ran through everyone in the box allowing her to slide it into the net.

It was the worst start possible to the second half for Spartans as Frew diverted a cross into her own net inside 60 seconds and a minute later Davidson scored her second from the penalty spot. The visitors made it four late on with Megan Foley firing home a powerful effort inside the box.

“I’m a bit disappointed, all four goals were really avoidable,” said McCulloch, whose team lost 3-0 to Hibs in the Scottish Cup on Sunday. “Similar to Sunday, the first 30 minutes we defended really well and Glasgow City were struggling to play with the wind behind them. We didn’t create too many opportunities, but at half time I still felt we had a chance. There was so much space in behind – we just needed better quality balls.