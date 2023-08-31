Alana Marshall runs past two Aberdeen players in preseason. Credit: Spartans Women

McCulloch had confirmed earlier in the month that she was still targeting another two additions before the window closes. This goal is now seemingly closer to becoming a reality as Spartans are set to bring a new player through the door in the coming days.

“We will announce a signing by the end of this week,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We have something else in the pipeline, but these things take time. It is a process that is never as quick or seamless as you want it to be, but we will definitely bring in one or hopefully two before the end of the window.”

So far, Spartans have signed Tegan Browning as well as Lauren Berman and Naomi Sleator who have all made an immediate impact on the first team. However, despite some good performances from new and old faces, the Edinburgh side is yet to pick up their win of the campaign.

Up next, is another tough test as they host Aberdeen at Ainslie Park. The Dons have had a great start to their new campaign so far, picking up victories against Motherwell and Montrose. New manager Clinton Lancaster has clearly got his new team ticking after they avoided relegation last season with McCulloch understanding the test her team face this weekend.

“We played Aberdeen in our first preseason game and we were 3-0 down,” she explained. “However, we brought it back to 3-2 and actually scored another but the official thought the ball hadn’t crossed the line. We know we can compete against Aberdeen, and we want to build on our positive performance against Hibs last Sunday. However, Aberdeen are a much-improved side compared to last season after watching them against Hearts and Montrose. We don’t fear anybody, but we will show Aberdeen the respect that they deserve and go into the game feeling confident.”

Spartans have done extremely well against the Dons in recent years and are actually 11 games unbeaten against them dating back to 2017. The last time these two teams met it was a comprehensive victory for McCulloch’s side as they cruised to a 6-2 victory. However, the manager insists that the squad cannot look back on that tie to prepare them for Sunday.

“It's a bit like apples and oranges trying to compare the two,” she added. “Teams change, Aberdeen’s personnel may not have changed as much as they would have liked but they have changed their shape and gotten a new manager who has given the team a new level of energy. It is a different situation and we have to be respectful of that.