The Edinburgh club have only made one signing so far this summer, adding talented young centre-back Tegan Browning to their ranks last month. However, fans shouldn’t expect many more additions as McCulloch believes that the current side has a big opportunity to build on last season's seventh-place finish.

“We have got about 21 players in our squad including one new signing,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We will probably add another two to that. Apart from that our business is done. This time of year everyone gets obsessed about completely overhauling squads and making loads of changes. We did that last season when we made seven new signings. It was a big overhaul for the squad having that many players coming in. We feel that we have embedded them in really well over the last 10 months and that gives us a great opportunity to build on that rather than start from scratch again.

“That’s really exciting for us, it might not look like that from the outside looking inwards because the expectation is that you have to sign five or six players to get a better team compared to last season. I don’t see that. Last season was a bit of a transitional season for us and now this year we need to lock that in, utilize it and continue to improve and build on that.”

Debbi McCulloch has already made one addition to the squad this summer. Credit: Spartans Women Facebook

Spartans first preseason friendly will take place on July 16th as they take on Rangers at Ainslie Park. With the Edinburgh side also scheduled to play the Glaswegians on the opening day, McCulloch hopes the match can give the side some additional preparation.