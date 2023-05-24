Galbraith has had a fantastic end to the season hitting her best form of the campaign in the last couple of games. In the final four fixtures, the striker netted seven times which includes two hat-tricks against Aberdeen and Motherwell. Her May form also saw her nominated for the SWPL1 Player of the Month. Now, after making her 100th appearance for the club earlier this season, Spartans third all-time goalscorer has committed her future to the club with a brand new deal.

“I’m delighted to sign for Spartans for another season,” the 33-year-old told Spartans. “The club is moving in the right direction and is going from strength to strength each season. It’s been an incredible personal journey for me so far. I have achieved so many individual accolades over the past few years and I hope to continue this. The most important thing for me is to continue improving and helping the club achieve as much as we can.”

Goalkeeper Yates has also extended her stay. Since signing from Hibs back in December 2019, the 19-year-old has gone on to make 35 appearances for the club so far as she continues to challenge Rachel Harrison for the number one jersey. “I’m absolutely thrilled to extend my time here at Spartans,” she told Spartans. “I’ve loved being apart of this club since the minute I joined, I have made so many memories already and have grown so much as a player and a person.”