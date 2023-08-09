The winger has plenty of experience on her CV. The American joins after spending time at Harvard University coaching the Women’s NCAA set-up. In her playing career, Berman has experience at Boston College where she scored 14 goals as well as 18 assists in 61 appearances. From here, the pacey winger joined MTK Hungaria FC in Budapest where she helped her team win a title and compete in the Champions League.

“Spartans really appealed to me as it is a top club, well established for a number of years in the SWPL,” she told Spartans. “The community aspect of the club was also a major pull, the way both the Men’s and Women’s side are connected to the local community is really inspiring. I’ve been on trial here a couple times now, and the way the girls welcomed me has helped me settle a lot. It’s been a really enjoyable experience so far and I can’t wait for the league to start come Sunday!”