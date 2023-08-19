The Edinburgh side made two new additions last week as Lauren Berman and Naomi Sleator joined the squad. These signings on top of the acquisition of defender Tegan Browning means that Spartans have only brought in three players so far this window however, McCulloch is hoping that will change over the coming weeks.

“Business isn’t done, we’ll have another couple through before the end of the transfer window,” McCulloch told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Anything can happen at this stage of the season. Teams can negotiate and sometimes things can fall through, there are always moving parts. There are a couple of key areas that we want to add to, but it won't be any more than two. We’ve got one that we are about to confirm and another that we are working away at.

“We will always look to strengthen, we have another opportunity to do that at Christmas even though not a lot of business is done during that time but we will look to strengthen then again. We want it to be a competitive environment, we need a big squad; last season proved that if you saw the number of injuries other teams had across the league. Last year, we had a squad of 24 and that worked well for us, especially towards the end of the season, the last 10 fixtures are hugely demanding. Even though it can give you a selection headache at the start, it is always a good place to be in.”

Debbi McCulloch has brought in three players so far this summer. Credit: Spartans Women

Berman is one new signing that has already gotten off to a good start to her Spartans career. The winger scored on her debut last weekend as the Edinburgh side were defeated by Rangers. The Glaswegians went onto win the game 6-1 and while it was not the result McCulloch was hoping for but the club’s attention will now turn to Motherwell this weekend.

The two sides typically contest a tight affair with the majority of recent matches ending in a draw. However, Spartans managed to break the succession of stalemates the last time the two teams met as they came out with a 3-2 victory. This Sunday, the Edinburgh side will once again travel to K Park as they aim to get their first points of the season.