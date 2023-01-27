The north Edinburgh club’s captain, now 35, was diagnosed with MS in late 2021 but continues to play for the club despite the challenges she faces. There is no cure for the illness and the former Scotland international started her treatment last summer. As her playing career continues, McCulloch explains the club continue to support and manage her.

“It has been a challenging season for her,” McCulloch told the Edinburgh Evening News. “She would be the first to admit that. Obviously, she’s got MS on top of a young family and a full-time job. She’s spinning a lot of plates. However, we have always been quite open and honest about how we can support her and what she can give. We try to manage that on a weekly basis so we can get the best out of her. She’s got the right experience and the ability to score goals like on Sunday, it’s invaluable to a team like us.”

Marshall scored a fantastic goal on Sunday to open the scoring against Edinburgh rivals Hibs. Picking up the ball from distance she smashed it into the top corner as Spartans took home all three points at Meadowbank.

Spartans captain Alana Marshall, who has four Scotland caps, is still playing SWPL football at 35 despite being diagnosed with MS in late 2021. Picture: Michael Gillen

“I wouldn’t say I’m surprised at what she’s doing,” McCulloch added. “Marshall has played very well in the majority of her games. In some games it has naturally affected her because of the MS. She could have a flare-up. Flare-ups aren’t scheduled, they could happen at any time. Whether that’s before, during or after a match.

“On Sunday, she scored an excellent goal and I thought she led really well as well in terms of setting an example for work rates, energy, and communication. But we also understand that’s not always going to be possible because of the way she’s feeling. We have to manage that as a club and get the best out of her because ultimately that’s what she wants as well.”

Marshall and Spartans face another tough opponent this weekend as they prepare to host Motherwell at Ainslie Park on Sunday. The visitors are one place above Spartans, sitting seventh in the SWPL1. McCulloch believes it is a “crucial game” to decide who finishes in the top six before the split.

“Everyone was delighted [after the Hibs result] but we keep our feet firmly on the ground here”, added the manager. “We came back in on Monday night. As a team, we sat down and looked at videos of where we wanted to improve and where we did well. That preparation doesn’t stop. It’s continuous.