The Edinburgh side travel west for the second time in four days with third-place Rangers welcoming the side to Broadwood Stadium. Spartans are currently on a six-match unbeaten run, knocking top-of-the-league Celtic put of the SWPL Cup on penalties on Sunday. McCulloch hopes they can continue their run of form.

“We have never hidden the fact that we want to be in the top six come February,” she told Edinburgh Evening News. “We have Hamilton, Dundee United, Glasgow Women and Aberdeen coming up in a short period of time. Do we believe all those games are winnable? Absolutely. We will go in with a positive mindset and make sure we can capture as many points as we possibly can.

“We already feel that we have dropped points against Partick Thistle and Motherwell, two things that are now out of our control unfortunately. We know those games we must win in order to go into the second round of fixtures with the opportunity to be in the top six. “

McCulloch acknowledges Rangers game will be "difficult". Photo Credit: Mark Brown

Spartans face a Rangers side who are also on great form. The Gers have scored 40 goals this season in the league without conceding and also progressed to the semi-finals of the SWPL Cup on Sunday with a 5-0 win over Motherwell.

“This Rangers game was always going to be difficult for us when it fell in midweek, not ideal”, McCulloch added. “We have got 23 players for a reason, and we have really good depth in the squad.

“Rangers will be a difficult task, they always are, away from home as well. However, the cup game shows anything can happen in football. In previous times we are not the type of team to step off Rangers and play a low block, we want to be attacking, we want to have as much of the ball as we possibly can, but we also recognise that that will be extremely difficult.”