The 18-year-old is regarded as a bright prospect by Spartans after recently signing from Capital rivals Hearts. Capped at Scotland Under-19 level as recently as this month, the striker has taken great confidence from her team’s recent performances against Celtic and Rangers, a famous cup victory on penalties and a narrow 2-0 SWPL1 defeat.

“We were trying not to be over-confident after the Celtic win”, she told Edinburgh Evening News. “It certainly gave us confident to knock the holders of the SWPL Cup and Rangers are a team that can easily put goals past anyone. It gives us belief we can challenge any team in this league and it will give us more confidence going into Sunday next week.”

Despite the 2-0 defeat by Rangers on Wednesday, the former Boroughmuir High School pupil had plenty to be happy about after making her first start and is looking to kick on before the winter break.

“Obviously being a new Spartans player, I’m just finding my feet,” Birse explained. “The Rangers game was my first start. It’s all about the team and this result is really important for us. There are so many things we take into next weekend. That cup fixture will be a massive defining point in our season.

“It’s a completely different test Hamilton this weekend. A very different opposition but nonetheless as important as the Rangers game. It’s a massive game and, without any disrespect to Hamilton, we are aiming to continue our form and go into that cup semi-final against Rangers next week on the back of three points.”

Hamilton’s visit to Ainslie Park will be Spartans’ first game at home in over a month and they have a chance to go fifth with a win, which would take them above Edinburgh rivals Hibs. The game will take place on Sunday, 30 October, at 1pm. Elsewhere, Hearts take Motherwell at Oriam (3.15pm). Hibs host Partick Thistle at Meadowbank (4pm) after the SWPL2 fixture between Boroughmuir Thistle and Motherwell.