Spartans´ community role more important than ever as club is granted entry to European network
Spartans women’s manager Debbi McCulloch says the club joining the European Football for Development Network (EFDN) is all the more important as the cost-of-living crisis looms over the city.
Spartans were finally welcomed into the European Football for Development Network (EFDN) last month after waiting multiple years. The organisation consists of over 150 football clubs with the aim of promoting the sport as a tool for social development and support for the local community. McCulloch hopes that the clubs addition to the network will allow them to learn from like-minded communities.the Edinburgh Evening News. “This is despite us being endorsed by several clubs from across the world who were trying to get us involved. But now the women’s team is semi-professional, we have been allowed in and it’s a fantastic network to be part of.
“It allows us to speak to like-minded clubs who have the heart of the community at the forefront of their mind which is very much at the forefront of our mind. Now we are able to share and learn about new ideas that we can potentially use here or share our learning with other organisations. It’s a great opportunity for us.”
Multiple programmes are run by Spartans with more than 20 corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects taking place each week. An example is the alternative school which is run for young people aged 14-16 who are at risk of exclusion from mainstream education. The aim is to help them leave school with qualifications.
Within the game itself the club also try to raise awareness about issues that are currently plaguing the country. Last Sunday, the Edinburgh club would have taken part in the Winter Appeal, urging supporters to bring along their once loved winter garments, such as jackets and jumpers, to donate to those in need. Unfortunately, the game was called off due to the weather, but the club invite fans to drop off their donations which will be accepted until January 9.
“This football club is driven by the local community,” McCulloch stated. “The academy is certainly the heart of the football club, with strong values that we are reinvesting our profits and energy back into the local community to help people especially in these challenging times where poverty is a real issue.
“With the cost-of-living crisis we need to do everything we can to help people, support them and try to find solutions to challenges that they face in every single day of their life that other people take for granted. Our part in that is representing the football club but also our players recognising that and making sure that they can help any way they can. Whether that is donating their old winter jackets or being positive role models for the girl’s academy teams. Our players do a lot of work behind the scenes that doesn’t really get seen. It doesn’t need to get seen because we are doing it for the right reasons.”