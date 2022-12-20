Spartans were finally welcomed into the European Football for Development Network (EFDN) last month after waiting multiple years. The organisation consists of over 150 football clubs with the aim of promoting the sport as a tool for social development and support for the local community. McCulloch hopes that the clubs addition to the network will allow them to learn from like-minded communities.the Edinburgh Evening News. “This is despite us being endorsed by several clubs from across the world who were trying to get us involved. But now the women’s team is semi-professional, we have been allowed in and it’s a fantastic network to be part of.

“It allows us to speak to like-minded clubs who have the heart of the community at the forefront of their mind which is very much at the forefront of our mind. Now we are able to share and learn about new ideas that we can potentially use here or share our learning with other organisations. It’s a great opportunity for us.”

Multiple programmes are run by Spartans with more than 20 corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects taking place each week. An example is the alternative school which is run for young people aged 14-16 who are at risk of exclusion from mainstream education. The aim is to help them leave school with qualifications.

Debbi McCulloch and Spartans chairman Crag Graham at the EFDN conference. Picture: Spartans FC

Within the game itself the club also try to raise awareness about issues that are currently plaguing the country. Last Sunday, the Edinburgh club would have taken part in the Winter Appeal, urging supporters to bring along their once loved winter garments, such as jackets and jumpers, to donate to those in need. Unfortunately, the game was called off due to the weather, but the club invite fans to drop off their donations which will be accepted until January 9.

“This football club is driven by the local community,” McCulloch stated. “The academy is certainly the heart of the football club, with strong values that we are reinvesting our profits and energy back into the local community to help people especially in these challenging times where poverty is a real issue.

