Spartans have confirmed the signing of centre back Rebecca Foote as their fourth signing of the summer.

The 26-year-old was a regular for Dundee United last season making 29 appearances as the Tangerines avoided the drop from the top flight. Since departing the club, Foote had been on trial at Spartans, a move that has now become permanent as the Edinburgh side prepares to face Aberdeen on Sunday.

“I am delighted to sign for Spartans,” Foote told Spartans. “The club is well established and has been very welcoming. I am looking forward to the opportunity to challenge myself and am excited to be part of a great club.”

The new signing joins the likes of Tegan Browning, Lauren Berman and Naomi Sleator who have all been added to the squad over recent months. Foote’s addition also comes just over a week since fellow defender Julianne Ross departed Spartans for Danish side Aarhus Gymnastikforening for an undisclosed fee. The quick replacement of the American means that Foote will be available for selection on Sunday, giving fans the first opportunity to see the 26-year-old in action. Upon the confirmation of their newest arrival, manager Debbi McCulloch was excited to see Foote in Spartans’ colours.

Spartans are aiming to get their first win of the season on Sunday. Credit: Spartans Women