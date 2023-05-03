A brace from Katherine Smart as well as goals from Robyn McCafferty and Mya Bates was enough to overcome the visitors early lead in a brilliant second half comeback from the hosts. Spartans have now scored eight goals in their last two home games with this result now taking them above Motherwell into seventh spot.

“We’ve recognised this season that we haven’t scored enough goals,” McCulloch told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We have been doing a lot of work on our attacking play and being clinical in front of goal. I would have liked us to not have conceded the two that would be my only wish. However, credit to Dundee United, they gave us a really tough game this evening. I’m really delighted with our second half performance, we came out of the traps firing.”

It was the worst possible start for Spartans as they found themselves 1-0 down after five minutes when Danni McGinley slammed the ball into the bottom corner from a free-kick. The hosts had an instant response as Katherine Smart coolly slid the ball into the net two minutes later. However, Dundee United would once again take the lead nine minutes in as Georgie Robb’s effort flew in from 30-yards. Becky Galbraith and Robyn McCaffery both had decent attempts before half-time to get themselves on level terms but the opposing keeper matched their efforts.

Debbi McCulloch's side has picked up 16 points from a possible 18 since the split. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie