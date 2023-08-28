On Sunday, the two sides played out a 2-2 draw at Meadowbank after Brooke Nunn scored a dramatic late equaliser to rescue a point for the hosts. However, Spartans were the side in the ascendancy for most of the game, leading 2-0 before Dion McMahon's controversial red card changed the game. The visitors played extremely well for the first 60 minutes and could have been ahead by three or four goals. Now Yates is hoping that such a performance can spur her side on to find their first win of the season in the coming weeks.

“If we play like we did against Hibs, I believe that we can beat anyone,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “The way we went forward and controlled the ball, we just had so many options. We did so well maintaining the ball, especially in the first half.

“This is where we are now going to build off of. We are going to continue to grow and increase our points tally. This will give us confidence, especially after we went down to 10 players and still managed to hold off Hibs. It shows our quality.”