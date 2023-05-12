The Edinburgh club has announced that Mya Bates, Amelie Birse and Hannah Jordan had all signed new deals over the past week. However, Spartans business is not done yet, with more players set to commit their futures to the club over the coming weeks.

“We will be making announcements over the next two weeks,” McCulloch told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We are keen to get as much of our business done before the end of the season so everybody can have a really good six-week break. It also gives the staff plenty of time to peer ahead to the next season.

“We have some more contracts confirmed, we have one new signing confirmed that will hopefully be announced over the next month or so. It is looking like an exciting period for the club, we want to push on next season and we know what we need to do to be able to do that; we have a good sense of that. It would be great to have at least 85% of the squad confirmed going into the season break.”

Spartans are unbeaten in their last eight games. Credit: Spartans Women Facebook

Spartans currently have the best form in the SWPL1 and have won their past five games. They have also scored goals for fun recently with the team netting 14 goals in their last three outings. The club has the opportunity to secure 7th place with a draw away to Motherwell on Sunday, as McCulloch hopes her team can take their streak into the next campaign.