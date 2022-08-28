Spartans held by Partick Thistle in feisty stalemate as Hearts and Hibs win

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the other SWPL1 matches featuring the Edinburgh sides, Hearts defeated Glasgow Women 3-0 after a double from Georgia Timms and a Georgia Hunter strike, while two goals from Eilidh Adams and a third from Krystyna Freda gave Hibs a 3-1 victory away to Dundee United as both teams bounced back from defeats last week.

Spartans came into their match at Ainslie Park in good spirits following a win over Hearts, while the visitors had earned a point in a 2-2 draw away to Aberdeen.

The home side had the best of the first half, with Mya Bates seeing a shot cleared off the line by Jordan McLintock.

Becky Galbraith, last week’s Spartans hero against Hearts, on the attack against Partick Thistle at Ainslie Park. Picture: Mark Brown

Kat Smart then hit the side netting on half time after rounding Thistle keeper Megan Cunningham, as Spartans threatened again.

The game descended into a physical struggle for both sides in the baking sun in Pilton, but the last 15 minutes saw the game go end to end and come to life.

Rachel Donaldson was presented with a glorious chance as a ball across the face of goal found her at the back post but she blasted her shot over, while at the other end, Spartans skipper Alana Marshall found Hannah Jordan with a superb through pass, but the youngster lacked composure and blazed her shot over when one-on-one with Cunningham.

Becky Galbraith, last week’s hero against Hearts, saw a volley saved by Cunningham moments later, before the match was overshadowed by what appeared to be a serious injury to Spartans defender Nicola Jameison.

A ball over the top saw Spartans keeper Alicia Yates come for the ball and appeared to collide with Jameison, who required emergency treatment on the field before being taken to hospital to discover the extent of the damage.