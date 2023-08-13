Spartans captain Alana Marshall has signed a new contract at the club as they make their third addition of the summer.

The midfielder has been at the club since 2012 where she has played a vital role in their continued successes in the SWPL1. Despite being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis back in 2021, the 36-year-old continues to perform to a high standard. Last season, Marshall made 33 appearances for Spartans scoring seven goals. Her performances in April saw her nominated for the SWPL1 Player of the Month while her strike against Dundee United won Goal of the Season for the club. Now the midfielder will continue her journey with her side with a new deal.

“I’m really thankful to be given another opportunity to play for this club,” she told Spartans. “As a team, we’re really looking forward to getting started and seeing what the season has in store for us, we’ve had a good preseason so hoping to take that into start of season.”

Marshall’s new deal isn’t the only good news to come out of the club over the past couple of days. Spartans announced their third signing of the season on Saturday as Naomi Sleator joined the side. The versatile player can play either as a winger or fullback adding more depth and options to Debbi McCulloch’s side. Previously, Sleator had an impressive futsal career with ADEF Club Elemental which helped earn her a call-up to the Scotland national team.

“I’m over the moon to have signed with Spartans Women FC,” Sleator explained. “Since stepping foot on the grounds, I’ve felt very welcomed by both players and staff. It’s a real privilege to be playing for this team alongside such talented players. I’m really looking forward to the upcoming season. The hard work continues!”