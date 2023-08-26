Last season, Mason’s side managed to take four points off their neighbours in the SWPL1 which included a brilliant 2-1 away victory the last time at Meadowbank Stadium the two sides met. So far this campaign, both teams would have hoped for a better start as Hibs dropped points away to Dundee United on Wednesday while Spartans continue to search for their first point. However, Mason insists that the squad remain confident going into the fixture as they look to replicate that season’s success against their rivals.

“Hibs away, we always look forward to it,” Mason told the Edinburgh Evening News. “It is a big game; it always is a big game between the two of us. It is always a good competition, so it is a good watch. Hopefully, we can get back into training on Friday and put together a game plan to capitalise on our strengths and their weaknesses, limiting them as much as we can. I know they had a tough night against Dundee United getting a draw, that gives us a little bit of confidence going forward as well. We always have confidence going into the Hibs games. Across the board last season, we were the better team when we faced them. Hopefully, we can bring that on Sunday.”

Spartans have had one of the hardest starts possible to the new campaign. The Edinburgh club have faced two of the big three teams in the opening three fixtures before now being tasked with travelling away to Hibs. However, manager Debbi McCulloch remains calm about the situation believing that her side is still travelling in the right direction as they serch for their first win of the season.