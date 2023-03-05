The Edinburgh side produced one of their best performances of the season as they fought and matched the reigning champions for the entire 90 minutes. Spartans maintained a structured and disciplined back line while also posing a significant threat on the counter throughout. A goal from Scottish international Hay proved to be their undoing for Debbi McCulloch’s side as the manager believes that they deserved something from their performance.

“We were superb”, McCulloch told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Defensively we were absolutely solid and absolutely limited Rangers chances. I don’t remember Rachel [Harrison] having a pile of saves to make or anything. We defended with the ball in front of us for the first 45 minutes really well and we just couldn’t get that chance to put it in the back of the net. It says a lot when you are gutted to lose to Rangers. Especially in that manner where it was fairly evident that we should have got something from the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spartans were excellent throughout the first half as they completely nullified one of the best attacks in the league. The visitors best chance of the half came early on as Kayla McCoy managed to find a gap in the hosts defence and round Rachel Harrison however, Dion McMahon did fantastically well to block her goal bound shot on the line. Caley Gibb, on her first start back for the hosts, proved to be an exceptional threat on the counter for the hosts and put a brilliant ball into the box midway through the half which was unable to meet any of the intended targets. In added time, Robyn McCaffery made an excellent clearance on the line as the ball became loose to see the hosts into halftime level.

Spartans will now go into Hearts next weekend, knowing they have to win if they stand a chance of finishing in the top six. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

The second half started off the same of as the first as Spartans were unwilling to let Rangers have any opportunity to find an opening. Scottish international Hay was brought on for the visitors to find an answer and almost found it as her distanced shot flew into Harrison’s arms. Hearts were in mouths for McCulloch’s side as a deflected shot almost got the better of Harrison however, she ensured it did not find the net.

However, Spartans hard work would be underdone just after the hour mark as Hay got on the end of a cross to give Rangers the lead. Hay would almost provide the visitors second as her cross met McCoy’s head to see the ball fly over the bar. Spartans pushed for an equaliser late in the game and almost got it when Alana Marshall’s corner found Robyn McCafferty but it wasn’t to be for the hosts as they fell to defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad