The promising centre-back has already had two spells in the Scottish capital, picking up game time at Boroughmuir as well as Hearts where she accumulated 32 appearances in the 2021/22 campaign. Since then, the 19-year-old most recently spent time in the USA playing college football with the Incarnate Word Cardinals in the Southland Conference in NCAA Division 1. Now back in Scotland, Browning cannot wait to get started with her new club.

“Spartans really appealed to me for a number of reasons; this is a strong, established and ambitious SWPL1 side and obviously had a very good end to last season,” she told the club. “Spartans has also always struck me as a friendly and welcoming club and there’s such a strong togetherness in the squad. All the work that Spartans does in the local community is evident and I’m proud to join a club with such strong ties to the local community.

“Personally I’m looking to become a regular starter in the team and continue to develop as a player both on and off the pitch. Collectively we want to finish the league as high as possible and target really strong cup runs. I am really excited to meet up with the squad, I know a few of the girls already so I’m sure that will help me settle in, I can’t wait!”

Tegan Browning has capped for Scotland's Under 16s and 19s (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The 19-year-old will now join the club with a wealth of promise and has already featured for Scotland Under 19s five times most recently picking up a cap last year. Now after becoming Spartans first signing of the summer, manager Debbi McCulloch is delighted to see the defender join her squad as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.