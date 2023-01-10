It will be the second of three games in eight days for Spartans. The opposition are sit top of the tabkle and are unbeaten in the league. The fixture was previously meant to take place at the end of December, but poor weather meant it was called off. McCulloch is happy about the quick turnaround in order to help her squad get match sharp again after the break.

“I am looking forward to it”, she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “It’s been a long period without games and now they are coming thick and fast. After Sunday’s performance against Hibs it’s a positive that we have a game so quickly after in the league. Our main focus is making the top six, we can focus on that without having any distractions. It will be a difficult task, it always is against Glasgow City, but we have a game plan and will try and implement it to get the best result we can.

“We were keen to play the game as soon as possible. The longer these games hang about the less significant they can become, especially for a postponed game. We were keen to get it and knew we weren’t going to get much game time over the festive period in terms of arranging friendlies which was near impossible. Us having three games in a week with a fully fit squad is a real positive.”

Debbi McCulloch's side kick off at 19:45 for tomorrows game. Picture: Mark Brown

Hannah Robinson will be fit , despite her injury scare against Hibs. An assessment on Tuesday night confirmed that it wasn’t as bad as first feared.