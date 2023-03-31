The 23-year-old had a fantastic season until her visit to the Oriam when she was forced off the pitch after 20 minutes as her side lost 2-0. On Thursday morning, it was confirmed that the midfielder suffered an ACL tear during the game and won’t see the pitch for the rest of the season. However, manager Debbi McCulloch believes Reynolds should look back on the season with “great success” after the improvements she made on the pitch this season.

“I’m absolutely devastated for her,” McCulloch told the Edinburgh Evening News. “It’s no secret that out of the 24 players, she has certainly been one of the most improved players this season. She has worked extremely hard off and on the pitch to get herself in great condition and develop her game technically and tactically.

“Unfortunately, these things happen and injury is just part and parcel of being a football player. We will do everything we can as a club to get her back on the pitch as quickly as we can. The good news is that there is no other damage, it is just an ACL tear, and there is no other ligament in meniscus damage. That is excellent because things like that can set you back even longer.

Tegan Reynolds reached 100 appearances last season for the club. Credit: Spartans Facebook

“Her rehab has just started and we know that is important pre-surgery. She is seeing a consulate next week which is fantastic and hopefully we can get the operation done as quickly as we possibly can. There is absolutely no doubt that for the team it is a huge loss. For Tegan [Reynolds] personally, she can look back on this season with great success because she has been fantastic for us, it’s just an unfortunate end.”

On Sunday, the Edinburgh side are set to travel up to Aberdeen with the aim to continue their good form. Spartans are eighth in the SWPL and are aiming to catch Motherwell in seventh before the season is out. The capital side saw out a professional 1-0 victory away to Dundee United last time out as McCulloch hopes that the team can take confidence from this performance going into their next fixture.

“We got a positive result last Sunday and more importantly, we played really well which is always a great deal of importance to ourselves as much as the score line,” McCulloch explained. “We dominated and controlled the game, we just lacked that little bit of clinical finishing in front of goal. We can travel up to Aberdeen feeling confident, we know that they will be an extremely tough team. It is always tough going up there but we will be fully prepared to secure another three vital points.”