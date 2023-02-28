The winger has been out injured since the end of last season but is now back in action as Spartans enter the business end of the season. She is squad for Wednesday night’s SWPL1 trip to Glasgow Women, McCulloch describing her inclusion as a massive boost.

“It’s great, it’s like a new signing for us”, McCulloch told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Caley has had a really tough time since being out injured. For a long period of time, she has had several setbacks throughout that process. We’ve had to get the injury scanned and get a consultant to look at it, try different treatments and adjust her load in terms of her rehab process. It’s been difficult but she has shown great levels of resilience to be able to get herself back on the pitch.

“Certainly, when she came on on Sunday, she brought a different energy to the game on the right wing which really helped us going forward. It’s always positive when you have a player coming back from injury and is raring to go, it gives everyone a much-needed boost.”

Caley Gibb came on as a substitute in Spartans' 1-0 win over Dundee United last Sunday. Picture: Spartans FC

After being out for so long, no one could blame Gibb for wanting to get back out onto the pitch as soon as possible. However, McCulloch insists that despite the situation potentially being frustrating for the teenager, her minutes need to be managed.

“She will be in the squad on Wednesday,” McCulloch added. “How we bring players back from injury is really important. We have to make sure we don’t overload them too early on. For us, even though it might be a wee bit frustrating for Caley, we need to manage that process. Our medical team will look at that really closely with Gibb and ourselves to ensure we give her the best opportunity to stay fit and that the chances of the injury reoccurring are limited as much as possible.”

Gibb’s return comes at a big time for the north Edinburgh side as they look to secure top-six before the split. On Wednesday they travel to Cliftonhill to take on bottom-of-the-league Glasgow Women.

“Any game Glasgow Women go into, they have nothing to lose,” McCulloch added. “They have a point to prove as well. They will want to get their first points on the table, whether it's against us or against any team in the league. It’s not a situation they will be happy with, and they will be motivated by that to try and get points on the table and get themselves up the league.

“We know we will have to be at our very best. We are not underestimating them at all. If you do that, you are playing a dangerous game so we prepare and treat them with the respect they deserve.