The visitors came into the game knowing a victory could take the side into the top six before the league split in March. Despite a flurry of chances presenting themselves for Spartans throughout the game, a late winner from Mason would ensure all three points came back to Edinburgh to move the side into the top six. Manager Debbi McCulloch was full of praise for the forward who turned 30-years-old yesterday.

“I’m not surprised [by the goal] because Mason has been doing that for 14 years”, she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “She has done it as a very young player and done it consistently, cutting inside when she’s on that left wing and putting it into the top corner. Delighted for her, coming on as a substitute and having an impact like that, that’s what we expect from our subs. As I saw the goal open up, I knew it was only going in one direction; thankfully it was in the top corner.

Spartans dominated the opening exchanges and were unfortunate to not be in front. A brilliant ball from Hannah Jordan seven minutes in saw Katherine Smart race through with the resulting shot being well saved by the keeper. The Edinburgh side continued to pressure the hosts and Simone McMalon was next to come close but her shot was blocked when she was bearing down on goal. McMahon came close again as Jordan played a ball into the six-yard box but again Chloe Nicolson was there to save from point-blank range.

Louise Mason's side have now picked up seven points out of a possible nine in their last three games. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

The second half was far more frustrating for the visitors, unable to break down Hamilton’s stubborn backline. Smart was once again close to the opener, as she smashed a half volley off the top of the bar. The deadlock would finally break with an absolute stunner 74 minutes in. Picking the ball up around 25-yards out, Mason took a touch and beautifully curled the ball into the top right corner to give the visitors the win.

“Really happy with our performance first and foremost but I’m a bit disappointed we weren’t more clinical on goal considering the amount of possession we had”, McCulloch added. “We knew if we were patient and kept Hamilton under pressure we’d get a chance. Mason has cut inside and scored a wonderful goal, very similar to the Aberdeen goal she scored back in December. I brought her on for that reason, knowing if she cut inside she’d get a goal.