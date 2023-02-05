Spartans manager Debbi McCulloch “not surprised” by Louise Mason stunner as they move into the top six
A Louise Mason screamer was enough for Spartans to edge victory as they beat Hamilton 1-0 at New Douglas Park.
The visitors came into the game knowing a victory could take the side into the top six before the league split in March. Despite a flurry of chances presenting themselves for Spartans throughout the game, a late winner from Mason would ensure all three points came back to Edinburgh to move the side into the top six. Manager Debbi McCulloch was full of praise for the forward who turned 30-years-old yesterday.
“I’m not surprised [by the goal] because Mason has been doing that for 14 years”, she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “She has done it as a very young player and done it consistently, cutting inside when she’s on that left wing and putting it into the top corner. Delighted for her, coming on as a substitute and having an impact like that, that’s what we expect from our subs. As I saw the goal open up, I knew it was only going in one direction; thankfully it was in the top corner.
Spartans dominated the opening exchanges and were unfortunate to not be in front. A brilliant ball from Hannah Jordan seven minutes in saw Katherine Smart race through with the resulting shot being well saved by the keeper. The Edinburgh side continued to pressure the hosts and Simone McMalon was next to come close but her shot was blocked when she was bearing down on goal. McMahon came close again as Jordan played a ball into the six-yard box but again Chloe Nicolson was there to save from point-blank range.
The second half was far more frustrating for the visitors, unable to break down Hamilton’s stubborn backline. Smart was once again close to the opener, as she smashed a half volley off the top of the bar. The deadlock would finally break with an absolute stunner 74 minutes in. Picking the ball up around 25-yards out, Mason took a touch and beautifully curled the ball into the top right corner to give the visitors the win.
“Really happy with our performance first and foremost but I’m a bit disappointed we weren’t more clinical on goal considering the amount of possession we had”, McCulloch added. “We knew if we were patient and kept Hamilton under pressure we’d get a chance. Mason has cut inside and scored a wonderful goal, very similar to the Aberdeen goal she scored back in December. I brought her on for that reason, knowing if she cut inside she’d get a goal.
“I said to the girls at half time I’m not angry, I’m just frustrated for you. You are working the ball into good areas, switching the play. The most important thing you do on the ball is the final thing. Our decision making regarding the final ball and our conviction on goal needs to be better. Their goalkeeper pulls off a great save in the first half and then Smart hits a screamer onto the bar and you are sitting there thinking, it is just going to be one of those days. However, we were confident and dedicated to getting the three points today because we knew it could take us into the top six and that's where we want to be.”