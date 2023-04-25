The Edinburgh side has been consistently performing throughout their recent matches and most notably been scoring late on. A lot of this can be attributed to the attacking options Spartans have on their bench which has allowed their side to continue their momentum into the dying embers.

Caley Gibb and Amile Birse both came on to score in the 2-1 win over Aberdeen at the start of the month, while Mya Bates also came on to get an assist in their 4-2 win over Hamilton last game. With multiple attacking options available to her, McCulloch was full of praise for her medical team for keeping players consistently fit this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Something that is really different this season is our depth of quality on the bench,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Our medical team and our sports scientist team have done a fantastic job this season to manage our load and making sure we have reduced the number of injuries. I think we have had Tegan [Reynolds] and Simone [McMahon] and a couple of hamstring injuries. Touch wood apart from that we have had very little.

Mya Bates was the main provided of Spartans fourth goal against Hamilton. Credit: Spartans Women Facebook

“That is because of the quality and the depth we have in the squad. We are able to utilize more players and we are able to make changes that have a positive impact. Even Hannah Jordan when she came on against Hamilton came in and had a positive influence as well, that’s really good for us.”

Bates has been one of the form players for Spartans recently making multiple positive cameos from the bench. The 17-year-old only signed for the club last summer but is already proving to be another promising talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad