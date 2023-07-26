Spartans new additions close manager Debbi McCulloch confirms
The Edinburgh side has only brought in former Hearts centre-back Tegan Browning so far this summer with McCulloch electing to stick with predominately the same side that finished seventh last season. However, new additions are now thought to be on the horizon as the new season edges ever closer.
“We still have a couple of additions that we will make,” McCulloch told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We are just waiting for international clearance for one and then there is a couple of others that we are looking at. We are certainly not done. We are not looking to overhaul the squad like last season. There are a lot of changes around this time of the season and that can be a positive or negative thing. We are good, we have got a squad of 21 players, but we will look to add to that before the end of the transfer window.”
Spartans will play in two more friendlies before the start of the campaign as they take on Gartcairn this Sunday before facing fellow Edinburgh side Boroughmuir on August 6th. Both fixtures will take place at Ainslie Park. Spartans' first game of the new campaign will take place on August 13th as they host Rangers in the capital. McCulloch will hope to maintain the good form her side hit at the back end of last season as the Edinburgh side finished their final 10 games unbeaten, winning all but one.