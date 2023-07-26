The Edinburgh side has only brought in former Hearts centre-back Tegan Browning so far this summer with McCulloch electing to stick with predominately the same side that finished seventh last season. However, new additions are now thought to be on the horizon as the new season edges ever closer.

“We still have a couple of additions that we will make,” McCulloch told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We are just waiting for international clearance for one and then there is a couple of others that we are looking at. We are certainly not done. We are not looking to overhaul the squad like last season. There are a lot of changes around this time of the season and that can be a positive or negative thing. We are good, we have got a squad of 21 players, but we will look to add to that before the end of the transfer window.”

