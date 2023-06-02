The striker had an insane last few games. The 33-year-old scored seven goals throughout the final month of the season as the capital club won all of their games. Her form includes two brilliant hat-tricks against both Aberdeen and Motherwell helping to secure the club's seventh-place spot at the end of the campaign. The striker’s purple patch also helped her rise significantly in the league’s top scorer charts as she finished joint-fourth.

Galbraith is the first Spartans player to win the award since Michaela McAlonie in April 2019. This has helped to top off a brilliant last few weeks for the striker with her also signing a new contract at the end of May as the club continue to prepare their squad for the upcoming season.

Two additional stars also put pen to paper last night with both Caley Gibb and Ronaigh Douglas committing their future to the club. The latter player will be entering her 20th campaign with Spartans after coming through the academy that she was at since she was five years old. Douglas who won the 2022/23 Players’ Player of the Season will now be looking to build on her recent performances ready for the upcoming campaign. On signing her new deal, Ronaigh told Spartans: “I’m delighted to re-sign for Spartans. A club that I have been at for 20 years which has been a big part of the highs and lows in my life. I’m excited to see what this season will bring.”