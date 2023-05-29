The centre-back had a fantastic season at the club as she kept the Edinburgh side defensively solid throughout the campaign. Spartans only conceded 51 goals, the second-best in the division outside the top three as they secured seventh spot. In addition to this, the 19-year-old also reached 100 appearances for the club in March as she captained the side to a 2-0 victory against Glasgow Women. This made McCafferty the youngster player ever to reach this milestone for Spartans. Now, after the club ended the season on a 10-game unbeaten run, the defender is the latest player to sign a new deal at the club.

“I’m delighted to be extending my contract with Spartans”, she told Spartans. “Everyone who knows me knows how much this club means to me. It’s an exciting time for the club at the moment so it’s really special for me to be a part of it. We finished the season off really well, and there is a special atmosphere between this group of players in the dressing room, so I’m looking forward to getting straight back into that and building on this next season”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCafferty is now the eighth player to sign a new deal at the club recently with Hannah Robinson, Mya Bates, Amelie Birse, Hannah Jordan, Louise Mason, Alicia Yates and Becky Galbraith all putting pen to paper over the last month. Spartans are aiming to get their business done as quickly as possible before the new season with more news expected over the coming weeks.