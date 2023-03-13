The visitors were defeated 2-0 by the Jam Tarts on Sunday after two second-half goals. Both Reynolds and Mason were forced off during the game to worsen the day for Spartans. Reynolds was particularly in pain before coming off and assistant manager Scott Noble confirms she was taken to the hospital.

“It was fairly innocuous in terms of nobody was around them when it happened”, he told the Edinburgh Evening News after the game. “Tegan [Reynalds] went away to hospital immediately, she will get assessed hopefully later on. If not, straight away on Monday and get her assessed by our own medical staff. [Louise] Mason had a muscular injury which is unfortunate. But sometimes, these things do happen, it’s unfortunate on this occasion.”

The result condemned Spartans to the bottom half for the remainder of the campaign. After originally aiming to finish in the top half, Noble wants the club to finish seventh come the end of the season.

Tegan Reynolds reached 100 appearances last season for the club. Credit: Spartans Facebook