Spartans player taken to hospital after Hearts defeat
Luck was not with Spartans as they took on Hearts on Sunday with both Tegan Reynolds and Louise Mason pulling up with injuries.
The visitors were defeated 2-0 by the Jam Tarts on Sunday after two second-half goals. Both Reynolds and Mason were forced off during the game to worsen the day for Spartans. Reynolds was particularly in pain before coming off and assistant manager Scott Noble confirms she was taken to the hospital.
“It was fairly innocuous in terms of nobody was around them when it happened”, he told the Edinburgh Evening News after the game. “Tegan [Reynalds] went away to hospital immediately, she will get assessed hopefully later on. If not, straight away on Monday and get her assessed by our own medical staff. [Louise] Mason had a muscular injury which is unfortunate. But sometimes, these things do happen, it’s unfortunate on this occasion.”
The result condemned Spartans to the bottom half for the remainder of the campaign. After originally aiming to finish in the top half, Noble wants the club to finish seventh come the end of the season.
“Now we have to push on”, he added. “We have got a wee break with it being cup action next week so we get a wee break to reflex on what our goals were at the start of the season. Obviously, maybe make a few changes to that and go again. When the fixtures come out for the split, we will do our best to push on and get as many points in the league as we can and finish as high up in the table which on this occasion, will be seventh.”