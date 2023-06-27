The Edinburgh side will partake in four preseason friendlies throughout July and August with each one set to be played at Ainslie Park. Rangers will be the first side Debbi McCulloch’s team will take on next month with the match taking place on July 16th. The next Sunday, Spartans will host Aberdeen which will then be followed by SWPL2 side Gartcairn on July 30th. The sides final friendly will be up against Edinburgh rival Boroughmuir on August 6th, a week before the season kicks off. All of these games will take place at 13:00.

The Edinburgh side has been preparing for the upcoming campaign throughout the summer so far with multiple players signing new contracts over the past two months. Ria McCafferty and Erin Henderson became the latest players to put pen to paper when they both signed new deals last Saturday. The upcoming friendlies will also be the first chance for fans to catch a glimpse of new signing Tegan Browning who joined the club last week. The young centre-back had played for both Boroughmuir and Hearts before having a short spell in the USA. Now after returning to Edinburgh, the 19-year-old will be looking to her positive development at Spartans. The Edinburgh side will find out their fixture list for the upcoming SWPL campaign on July 3rd with the schedule being released at 10:00AM Monday morning.