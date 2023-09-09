Spartans reaction has been fantastic ahead of “must-win” game
and live on Freeview channel 276
It has been a tough start to the season for the Edinburgh side who have only picked up a singular point in their first five games. Things looked to be turning around late last month after picking up a good point away to Hibs. However, a 3-0 to Aberdeen last Sunday seemingly but them back to step one. After a week of training for Montrose this week, McCulloch believes the reaction she has seen from her players after their heavy loss puts them in good stead for tomorrow’s game.
“The girls will always give 100%,” she explained. “The pressure isn’t on them [in training], the pressure they have every single week is to make sure that they win football games. The rest of the pressure in terms of performing at training, doing well and doing the right things off the pitch is non-negotiable and is a natural part of being an elite athlete.
“Their reaction has been fantastic and we have worked on certain elements of our game that we feel that we can do slightly better. Everyone has taken that onboard and we will look to implement that tomorrow. Football is a funny game, lots of things can happen that are out of your control. We just need to focus on what we can control and that’s making sure we are giving 100%, we are focused, and we play well.”
Montrose has also had a tricky start since winning promotion to the top tier and are currently without a point. Therefore, this game could give Spartans the perfect opportunity to get their top-six ambitions back on track.
“It’s been a tough start for us,” McCulloch added. “Tomorrow will be another tough game; Montrose are a team hungry to do well in the SWPL1 and prove a point. We will have to make sure we are at our very best. Going away isn’t ideal but we have three big games over the next seven games coming up that we have to win if we want to keep our hopes of a top-six place alive.”