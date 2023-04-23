The Edinburgh club had not scored more than two goals in a game this campaign until Sunday. However, a brace from the captain alongside a Rebecca Galbraith’s first half goal and a Hamilton OG ensured Spartans secured all three points. After the game, manager Debbi McCulloch was pleased with her sides clinical performance in the second half as she highlighted Marshall’s wonder strike as a key turning point.

“Marshall is playing well right now,”, McCulloch told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We made a few adjustments at half time and moved her into the number six role. I thought she did really well; she has got a great passing range. The second goal, from a dead ball from kick and from where it was was just superb. It rattled the top corner of the net and it just lifted absolutely everybody. It was a really good team performance in the second half and some really standout individual performances too."

In an eventful first half, Marshall was quick to put Spartans ahead 13 minutes in. Caley Gibb did brilliantly in midfield to win the ball for the hosts which allowed Galbraith to make a darting run into the box before she squared it to the captain. However, two minutes later the game was back on level terms as Eilidh Martins tapped home at the back post from a free-kick. Spartans went in front yet again 20 minutes in. Katherine Smart played a lovely flicked ball through to Galbraith who made no mistake. The visitors had the last say in the half after Hannah Robinson brought down a Hamilton player inside her own box which allowed Rachel Ross to convert from 12-yards.

Debbi McCulloch's side has won three of their last four games. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

The second half started with a bang. Only 90 seconds in, Marshall restored Spartans lead with a magnificent free-kick. Positioned just outside the box, the captain sent the ball right into the top corner to get her second of the day. 10 minutes later, the midfielder almost had her hat-trick as her distanced effort was just touched over the bar by the keeper. The hosts made it 4-2 midway through the half Mya Bates’ cross was inadvertently put in by a Hamilton defender to give Spartan a brilliant victory.