The 33-year-old has been on fire over the month and has netted seven goals in her last three games including two hat-tricks. This form has helped Spartans revitalise attack, with the Edinburgh club averaging just over three goals a game since the start of April. Now on a six-game winning streak going into their final fixture, manager Debbi McCulloch is full of praise for her striker as they look to end the season on a high.

“Every single time that the ball has gone forward we have looked a real threat over the past four games,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We weren’t scoring as many goals as we would have liked and we asked Becky [Galbraith] to be a bit more direct and use space in behind teams. She has done that well and she has also had some close finishes where she has beaten the defender, taken them on and shown real good quality skill to be able to put the ball into the back of the net. It’s good to see her full of confidence and battering the goals in. We just hope she can continue that into next season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday, Spartans host Glasgow Women who have already been relegated from the SWPL1. The Glaswegians have failed to pick up a point so far this campaign as they go into the final game day. However, despite the contrasting form of the two sides, McCulloch is wary of the opposition's quality as she looks to ensure that all three points stay in the capital.

Becky Galbraith has already scored twice against Glasgow Women this season. Credit: Spartans Women Facebook