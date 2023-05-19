Spartans striker's eye for goal earns manager's praise
Spartans current form is nothing short of spectacular with striker Becky Galbraith being the pinnacle of their recent success.
The 33-year-old has been on fire over the month and has netted seven goals in her last three games including two hat-tricks. This form has helped Spartans revitalise attack, with the Edinburgh club averaging just over three goals a game since the start of April. Now on a six-game winning streak going into their final fixture, manager Debbi McCulloch is full of praise for her striker as they look to end the season on a high.
“Every single time that the ball has gone forward we have looked a real threat over the past four games,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We weren’t scoring as many goals as we would have liked and we asked Becky [Galbraith] to be a bit more direct and use space in behind teams. She has done that well and she has also had some close finishes where she has beaten the defender, taken them on and shown real good quality skill to be able to put the ball into the back of the net. It’s good to see her full of confidence and battering the goals in. We just hope she can continue that into next season.”
On Sunday, Spartans host Glasgow Women who have already been relegated from the SWPL1. The Glaswegians have failed to pick up a point so far this campaign as they go into the final game day. However, despite the contrasting form of the two sides, McCulloch is wary of the opposition's quality as she looks to ensure that all three points stay in the capital.
“Every single time we have played them I have felt that their team is full of warriors and people who are willing to battle for the badge,” she added. “If they could get points on the board against us then that will be seen as a success. We just need to make sure that we are fully focused, that we don’t become complacent and that we perform and turn up on Sunday. If not, Glasgow Women will be able to get a result against us.”